comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.03.2023 | 8:37 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan as Oscars 2023 presenter

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan as Oscars 2023 presenter

en Bollywood News Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan as Oscars 2023 presenter

 Deepika joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, and Riz Ahmed, among others.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Deepika Padukone has been setting milestones with her global journey. And once again, the actress is all set to represent India at The Academy Awards 2023 as she has been announced as one of the presenters. Deepika joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, and Melissa McCarthy among a few others. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan as Oscars 2013 presenter

Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan as Oscars 2023 presenter

Deepika has represented the country on major platforms many times before, like when she was chosen to be the only Indian on the Cannes Jury, when she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy when she was signed as the first face of world’s biggest luxury brand and many more.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a bunch of projects in her kitty, including Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Project K, which will be her first collaboration with South star Prabhas. The upcoming Nag Ashwin directorial will also star Amitabh Bachchan and is slated to release next year in January.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone becomes global brand ambassador of Qatar Airways

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Arshad Warsi clarifies on SEBI allegedly…

SEBI bans Arshad Warsi and wife Maria…

Sonakshi Sinha joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger…

Sushmita Sen shares health update post…

Pathaan makers come up with ‘buy one get one…

Sara Ali Khan becomes new brand ambassador…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification