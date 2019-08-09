After two-day delay in schedule, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah goes on floors in Kargil today!

Sidharth Malhotra has started shooting for Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah today in Kargil. The shooting was initially supposed to begin on Wednesday itself; however, with the Government scrapping the Article 370 of the Indian constitution, there was a delay in the equipment and a few members of the arriving late due to the diversion. The delay also happened as a precautionary measure by the Government resulting in the restrictions imposed.

The team had to reroute from Leh instead of Srinagar to arrive at the location due to that, quite a few of lighting equipment along with the staff members arrived late. The security and checking in some areas in and around Srinagar is quite heavy, while things are calm in other areas. People in Leh and Kargil are pretty calm and easy-going. The team is all set to start shooting today with Sidharth Malhotra and are trying to catch up on the lost time. Looking on the brighter side of the situation, Sidharth Malhotra got some extra time for his prep and workout and also got familiar with the surrounding to settle in.

Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra going under some rigorous physical training for the role. He has also polished his rifle shooting skills for the same.

