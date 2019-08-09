Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.08.2019 | 2:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Singer Atif Aslam ‘condemns violence in Kashmir’; gets slammed on Twitter

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Atif Aslam who has sung popular Bollywood songs in his last tweet condemned the violence and tyranny being conducted against the Kashmiris. On the morning of August 6, the Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Ahead of the announcement, section 144 was imposed was imposed in the state, cutting off all forms of communication within the state.

Singer Atif Aslam ‘condemns violence in Kashmir’; gets slammed on Twitter

The Pakistani singer tweeted, “Happy to share something very big with all of you. Inshallah I’ll be leaving soon for the most important journey of my life. Before departing for Hajj, I would like to ask for everyone’s forgiveness, be it fans, family, friends. Apologies for hurting anyone’s sentiments. kindly keep me in your prayers Also I strongly condemn the violence and tyranny being conducted against the Kashmiris. May Allah bless the lives of the innocent in #Kashmir and all over the world.”

However, the tweet did not go down well with a few twitterati who lashed out at the singer. Many asked the singer to stay positive saying that it is the best move for the valley, while some asked to stay away from politics.

A user wrote, “And please don’t fall for any propaganda. A good decision has been taken for better future of Kashmiris. They are Indians. They are us. They will be protected. Let them cry for losing Kashmir (as a land and resources, they don’t care about Kashmiris).”

Another user commented, “To add a political statement when you are going for such a spiritual journey is extremely sad. Assume you will find it difficult to sing for Indian films for a long time now.”

After Article 370 was revoked, the Pakistan Government announced a ban on Indian films in the country. Earlier in 2016, after the Uri attack which killed several Indian army jawans, the Government had announced a blanket ban on Pakistani artists working in the Indian entertainment industry.

Also Read: Pakistan bans Indian movies after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Gully Boy, and…

Taapsee Pannu says she cannot change Rangoli…

PM Narendra Modi states how scrapping of…

Taapsee Pannu speaks up on criticism against…

Pakistan bans Indian movies after the Indian…

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification