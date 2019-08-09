Singer Atif Aslam ‘condemns violence in Kashmir’; gets slammed on Twitter

Singer Atif Aslam who has sung popular Bollywood songs in his last tweet condemned the violence and tyranny being conducted against the Kashmiris. On the morning of August 6, the Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Ahead of the announcement, section 144 was imposed was imposed in the state, cutting off all forms of communication within the state.

The Pakistani singer tweeted, “Happy to share something very big with all of you. Inshallah I’ll be leaving soon for the most important journey of my life. Before departing for Hajj, I would like to ask for everyone’s forgiveness, be it fans, family, friends. Apologies for hurting anyone’s sentiments. kindly keep me in your prayers Also I strongly condemn the violence and tyranny being conducted against the Kashmiris. May Allah bless the lives of the innocent in #Kashmir and all over the world.”

Happy to share something very big with all of you. Inshallah I’ll be leaving soon for the most important (cont) https://t.co/7lBJRH1K7y — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) August 6, 2019

However, the tweet did not go down well with a few twitterati who lashed out at the singer. Many asked the singer to stay positive saying that it is the best move for the valley, while some asked to stay away from politics.

A user wrote, “And please don’t fall for any propaganda. A good decision has been taken for better future of Kashmiris. They are Indians. They are us. They will be protected. Let them cry for losing Kashmir (as a land and resources, they don’t care about Kashmiris).”

Another user commented, “To add a political statement when you are going for such a spiritual journey is extremely sad. Assume you will find it difficult to sing for Indian films for a long time now.”

To add a political statement when you are going for such a spiritual journey is extremely sad. Assume you will find it difficult to sing for Indian films for a long time now. #kashmir #article370 #india. #atifaslam. pic.twitter.com/J8zgBbkKgR — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) August 6, 2019

After Article 370 was revoked, the Pakistan Government announced a ban on Indian films in the country. Earlier in 2016, after the Uri attack which killed several Indian army jawans, the Government had announced a blanket ban on Pakistani artists working in the Indian entertainment industry.

