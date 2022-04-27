South Korean stars Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA’s upcoming drama Big Mouth (literal title) will be broadcasting for the first this summer in July via MBC.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Big Mouth is a hard-boiled noir drama about a third-rate lawyer who winds up in charge of a murder case that turns him overnight into a genius conman known as Big Mouse. In order to survive and protect his family, he must expose a huge conspiracy among the privileged upper classes. Although the drama was originally reported to air via tvN, it was confirmed on April 26 that Big Mouth will premiere in July via MBC. The star-studded lineup also includes Kim Joo Heon as Choi Do Ha, Ok Ja Yeon as Hyun Joo Hee, Yang Kyung Won as Gong Ji Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon as Jerry,

Lee Jong Suk’s character Park Chang Ho is a third-rate lawyer with a 10 percent success rate. He is the type to be all talk and no action, so his legal acquaintances call him “Big Mouth.” But one day, he is mistaken for a genius conman known as “Big Mouse” and his life is put in danger whereas Yoona will appear as a nurse and Park Chang Ho’s wife Go Mi Ho. She is the one who made her husband into a lawyer with her unshakable support, and when she learns that he is being mistaken for a conman, she sets out to clear his name herself.

Big Mouth will be helmed by Hotel Del Luna fame director Oh Choong Hwan while Vagabond writers Jang Young Chul and Jung Kyung Soon are listed as creators. The drama is set to premiere in July 2022 on MBC. The production team shared, “Since viewers have waited a long time, we will work hard so that the project doesn’t disappoint their expectations, so please look forward to it a lot.”

