In one of the shocking and tragic news, television actress Tunisha Sharma, who played Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, allegedly died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of the fantasy-themed show at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The actress was only 20 and this news left the nation in shock. Her last rites were conducted on Tuesday, December 27 in presence of her family, friends and industry colleagues. Many TV celebrities were in attendance. Now, CCTV footage has gone viral on social media which shows Sheezan Khan rushing Tunisha to the nearby hospital along with unit members of the show.

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: CCTV footage shows Sheezan Khan rushing her to hospital; was in tears & kept telling the doctor to save her

A crew member is seen carrying Tunisha Sharma in his arms along with Sheezan Khan and a female crew member. The doctor who first saw the actress said that Khan was in crying continuously and that he was asking the doctor to save her. Doctor Honey Mittal of F&B hospital at Vasai told Mid-Day, “On Saturday around 4.10 pm, about 3-4 people arrived at the hospital with Tunisha Sharma. Her co-actor Sheezan Khan was also with them and he told me to save her anyhow. He was crying continuously. But her body was cold and when we checked her eyes there was no movement. We also did a confirmatory test and an ECG but we found a flat line and declared her dead. We also found a strangulation mark on her neck during the physical examination. Someone strangulated her or she hanged herself. We informed the cops about the body.”

“Khan was there late and crying continuously. He kept requesting me to save her. Tunisha was dead when she was brought to the hospital,” Dr Mittal said.

Her mother has filed a complaint against Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-actor Sheezan Khan for alleged abetment to suicide. The actor has been sent to 4-day judicial custody following his arrest. It is being reported that the two actors were in a relationship and that they had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was allegedly under stress and is speculated that this drove her to the edge.

While the investigation is underway, a senior police official said in a statement on Saturday, "There is a Ramdev Studio in Naigaon where the shoot was on. Then there was a break between the shots when this actress went to the bathroom and then she hung herself there. People on the sets rushed her to the hospital where she was declared 'brought dead'. It is primary information. Our team is on the spot and they are investigating. We will take everyone's statement."

DCP Chandrakant Jadhav spoke to the media and said that the death is under investigation. "Tunisha Sharma, who was working on the sets of Alibaba Dastaan E Kabul has died by suicide. She hanged herself. Her mother has filed a complaint against Sheezan (Khan) for abetment to suicide. Sheezan Mohd who worked with her in the show as Alibaba. (There were reports that she was pregnant.) There is no report on this," he told the media, as per Times Of India.

The actress reportedly did not leave any suicide note. Police will conduct investigation from both murder and suicide angles. Tunisha Sharma's uncle said that the police is investigating and after December 28, there will be more clarity.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.