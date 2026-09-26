India Ke Top 1%: Anil Kapoor reveals wife Sunita’s Queen moment; says she went on honeymoon without him

Anil Kapoor recently opened up about his relationship with wife Sunita Kapoor while discussing travelling alone on the upcoming episode of India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show. A passing reference to Kangana Ranaut’s 2013 film Queen led the actor to share a personal anecdote about Sunita and their honeymoon.

India Ke Top 1%: Anil Kapoor reveals wife Sunita’s Queen moment; says she went on honeymoon without him

During the conversation, Anil was reminded of Sunita when the topic of travelling alone came up. Recalling an incident from their early years together, he said, “Sunita akele gayi thi honeymoon par, main saath mein nahi gaya tha.” The actor then added an affectionate note while referring to his wife as his own Queen. Anil said, “Sunita hi meri Queen hai, aur hamesha rahegi.”

Anil and Sunita Kapoor have been married since 1984 and have three children, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Over the years, the couple has often spoken about their long-standing relationship and family life.

The anecdote comes during an episode of India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show, where conversations around general topics often lead the actor to share personal stories. In this instance, a discussion about travelling solo brought up the story of Sunita travelling alone for their honeymoon, before Anil drew a connection to Queen and described his wife as the Queen in his life.

India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show airs this weekend at 8 PM on Star Plus and streams on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor appeals to CEOs to consider Shiv Kumar after contestant shares job loss story on India Ke Top 1%: “Shiv Kumar se zaroor contact kijiye”

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