Sony Entertainment Television is gearing up for the return of its popular reality show India’s Got Talent with a brand-new season, unveiled by Navjot Singh Sidhu. The latest campaign, titled “Jo Ajab Hai Woh Gajab Hai,” sets the tone for a celebration of unique and extraordinary talents from across the country.

In the first promo, Sidhu delivers a powerful line — “Duniya mein sabse bada rog, mere baare mein kya kahenge log.” The statement strikes at the heart of societal pressures and judgments that often hold people back, while encouraging aspiring performers to embrace their individuality and chase their dreams fearlessly.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Sidhu expressed his enthusiasm: “I’m excited to see talents that are unique, creative, and bold enough to challenge the ordinary. These incredible talents will not only amaze the nation but also inspire countless others to follow their dreams!”

Promising an exciting line-up of extraordinary performances and inspiring stories, India’s Got Talent is set to premiere on 4th October 2025, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

