Actor Kartik Aaryan has officially wrapped shooting for his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The actor took to social media to share the news with fans, posting a video from the wrap-up bash on set and a long note expressing gratitude to the cast and crew.

Calling the 57-day schedule “an unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride,” Kartik thanked director Sameer Vidwans for steering the project, as well as producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Adar Poonawalla for their support. “Energies matter. Vibes matter!! And that’s exactly why the presence of @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @bhumikabhandula and @adarpoonawalla made it all the more special,” he wrote.

Kartik also dedicated warm words to his co-star Ananya Panday, writing, “Thank you for being such a wonderful costar. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It’s always pure joy working with you.”

The film also features veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, with whom Kartik collaborated for the first time. Sharing his excitement, he noted, “I can only express my heartfelt gratitude for their blessings and learnings. Just wait to witness their magic on the big screen.”

Kartik further acknowledged writer Karan Sharma for creating his character Ray, hinting that audiences would fall in love with him “even more than Sattu.”

Reacting to Kartik’s post, Ananya Panday commented playfully, “Arey a-rayyyyy! Sooooo sweeet! Had the best timeeeee - only laughing as usual / to many many many more movies together.” Chandni Bhabhda, a social media influencer and mimic artist known for her Alia Bhatt impressions, also dropped a compliment, calling him the “Sweetest and the most hardworking and hottie Rayyy.”

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri went on floors in May 2025, with shooting beginning in Croatia before moving to Nawalgarh in Rajasthan. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously collaborated with Kartik on Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film is expected to release on Valentine’s Day 2026.

