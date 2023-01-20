Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License and it will be releasing on February 24.

Just a day ago we had reported that the trailer launch of Selfiee was postponed by three days due to the arrival of our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. The trailer launch which was scheduled for January 19 has been shifted to January 22 and needless to say, the event is expected to be a grand affair with leading men Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and leading ladies Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in attendance. The latest update on the film is that the trailer of the film will be attached with the theatrical release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan on January 25.

Along with the Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the trailer of Selfiee too will be added to the much awaited Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film. Talking about the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer, the second poster of the film was released earlier today. For the unversed, the said venture is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License that tells the story of superstar and super fan of the star, who is also a traffic cop.

The film is expected to feature a massive face-off between Akshay and Emraan after their relationship of a fan and star turns sour over acquiring an illegal license from the cop. The original Malayalam film featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Selfiee is produced by Star Studios in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen, it is directed by Raj Mehta. The film releases in theatres on February 24, 2023.

