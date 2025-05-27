Triptii Dimri to play hot doctor opposite Prabhas in Spirit; Sandeep Reddy Vanga to craft sizzling and bold romance like never before

Ever since the exit of Deepika Padukone, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Spirit is the most discussed film of Indian Cinema. The film is making headlines for all the controversies, which have taken the hype of this Prabhas starrer to another level. After all the drama of Deepika Padukone's exit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced Triptii Dimri as the female lead of Spirit. And now, we have exciting details about her character in the film.

Very reliable sources close to the project have confirmed that Triptii Dimri plays the role of a doctor in Spirit. "Triptii Dimri plays the part of a hot doctor who falls in love with Prabhas. With Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be breaking the norm of conventional romance, as a doctor falls in love with a cop. He has designed intense romantic moments and strong drama in Spirit," a source told Bollywood Hungama exclusively.

Much like Animal, Vanga plans to present Tripti at her glamorous best. "Triptii is Vanga's blue-eyed girl. He gave her a big break in Animal, and is continuing the association in Spirit and Animal Park," the source told us further.

Spirit begins in October, and the film is a global action thriller, slated to release in 9 different languages. The film stars Prabhas as a cop, and Triptii Dimri as a doctor. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were cast as the negative leads, but the deal fell through, and the makers are now recasting for the same.

