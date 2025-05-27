The makers of the Prabhas starrer took to social media to announce Tripti Dimri as the leading lady of the film on Saturday.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has stirred the internet with a fiery note on X (formerly Twitter) seemingly directed at an actress who exited his upcoming film Spirit starring Prabhas. While he refrained from naming anyone, fans and industry insiders are convinced the statement was aimed at Deepika Padukone, who was initially roped in as the female lead in the much-anticipated action drama.

In his post, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames I like this kahawath very much :-) खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे!”

While Deepika Padukone has remained tight-lipped about the issue, we at Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Vanga was left “shocked” by her professional demands. A source had revealed to us, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit. That’s not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple—if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper”.

The fallout seems to have been swift. Earlier this week, T-Series officially confirmed that Animal breakout star Tripti Dimri has stepped into the leading role in Spirit, marking another major project in her rapidly rising career. While neither Padukone nor her representatives have confirmed her departure, the buzz surrounding the casting switch has dominated entertainment headlines. With Spirit bringing together Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time and now with Tripti Dimri leading opposite the Telugu superstar, all eyes will be on how this casting change impacts the film’s narrative - and its box office potential.

