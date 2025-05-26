John Abraham launched the graphic novel, ‘Lakadbaggha: The Prologue’, written by actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha and illustrated by American Comic book artist Brittain Peck. The novel is based on the film Lakadbaggha (2023), which starred Anshuman in the lead role of an animal vigilante. Ridhi Dogra, who also featured in the film, also graced the launch. At the event, John Abraham gave some headline-worthy quotes and also confirmed his upcoming projects.

BREAKING: John Abraham unveils his dashing Rakesh Maria biopic look at Lakadbaggha graphic novel launch; CONFIRMS Rohit Shetty’s film and Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma’s Munkeeman

John Abraham revealed, “Very interestingly, my director has written a comic book called ‘Munkeeman’. We are making a film on it now. It's interesting to talk about it. The name of the director is Abhishek Sharma. I have done a film with him called Parmanu (2018). He's a very smart and intelligent guy. The subject matter is something very interesting. I love animals and that's why we are doing that movie.”

‘Munkeeman’ was launched in 2012. It is inspired by the Monkey Man incident that occurred that year in Delhi. The synopsis of the book on the internet is as follows, “In the summer of 2001 a strange creature created panic and chaos in the city of Delhi. No one had an explanation or clue about his true identity. Then suddenly one day he vanished, never to return until today Munkeeman is back. And he wants you to know that he is not a monster, but India’s own authentic superhero.” Abhishek Sharma also directed films like Tere Bin Laden (2010) and Ram Setu (2022).

Meanwhile, John Abraham looked dashing, especially with his new moustache look. A reporter asked if it was his look for the Rakesh Maria biopic. John Abraham said, “Ji.” When asked about his experience of doing the film, he replied, “Very good,” and refused to speak further. The Rakesh Maria biopic is directed by blockbuster director Rohit Shetty.

