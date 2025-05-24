A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama broke the news that Housefull 5’s trailer will be released on Tuesday, May 27. And now, we bring up another interesting aspect of the multi-starrer killer-comedy – the possible identity of the killer.

Does Nana Patekar play the killer in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5?

If sources are to be believed, then it's none other than Nana Patekar who plays the murderer. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Nana Patekar has been introduced separately compared to the rest of the 18 actors in the teaser of Housefull 5. That was itself a hint that he’s probably the killer and that he’s the one who creates chaos in the ship.”

The source continued, “Nana Patekar is a seasoned actor and as a murderer, there’s no doubt that he would have done absolute justice. It now remains to be seen how it plays out in the film.”

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir. With story and screenplay by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana (2008) fame and it releases on Bakri Eid, on June 6, 2025.

On May 22, Bollywood Hungama, while announcing the trailer launch, carried a quote from a source, who said, “The makers want to take the promotions to the next level 10 days before the release. As part of this strategy, they will unveil the trailer on Tuesday, May 27. A launch event is also being planned and all the leading 19 actors of the film are expected to be a part of it.”

The source explained, “All the assets until now have added to the buzz. The teaser of the film gave an idea to the aam junta that Housefull 5 is a multi-starrer film set on a cruise and things go awry after a murder takes place in the middle of the sea. The two songs, 'Laal Pari' and 'Dil E Nadaan', further indicated to the audience the scale and entertainment value. Now, the trailer will bring out the biggest USP of the film – the humour quotient.”

Today, the song 'Qayamat' was launched and it has further added to the excitement for Housefull 5.

