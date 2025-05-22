After finalising paperwork to be the female lead of Spirit, Deepika Padukone seems to have lost out on the chance to be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial with Prabhas. According to very reliable sources, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had a massive fallout with Deepika Padukone, and the actress is now out of his ambitious cop thriller led by Prabhas.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga vs Deepika Padukone: Spirit deal collapses after EXPLOSIVE fallout over contract; Prabhas film to be recast

A source shared with Bollywood Hungama, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit. That's not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple - if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper."

The source informed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga discussed this with his producer, who tried his best to bring both the talents on the same page. "However, Deepika and her team were not willing to bow. Sandeep Reddy Vanga eventually told Deepika to back out of the film. He is now looking to recast for the part," the source tells us further.

Apparently, Deepika was charging Rs. 40 crores for Spirit, and post the fallout, Sandeep is looking to cast someone with a lesser price. The film is scheduled to go on floors in October 2025, and the new cast will be locked in a month's time, but one can say with confidence that Sandeep is upset with Deepika Padukone's pattern of working at the moment.

