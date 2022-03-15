Over the past two years, the box office window has been a ghost town thanks to the covid pandemic either shutting down theatres, or filmmakers opting to release their ventures on OTT platforms. But now, with the lockdown being lifted and theatres reopening we see a plethora of films hitting the big screen. From last year’s release Sooryavanshi to the latest film in the form of the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, the audience has been patronizing new releases. If that wasn’t all, even regional films, viz. Pushpa – The Rise has found acceptance among the audience. In this compendium, Bollywood Hungama takes a look at some of the latest and most rending box office reports this week, from Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files rocking the box office over the weekend, to Gangubai Kathiawadi crossing the Rs. 100 cr mark and becoming Alia Bhatt's 4th film to enter the Rs. 100 cr club, to The Kashmir Files out beating Padmaavat, Singham Returns, Sooryavanshi, and 3 Idiots, here are some of the latest box office trends today.

The Kashmir Files Box Office Collections Day 4: The Kashmir Files is a BLOCKBUSTER; collects Rs. 15.05 cr on 1st Monday

The industry can rejoice. While Gangubai Kathiawadi set the stage for the box office to start ringing all over again post the third wave, it's The Kashmir Files that is taking forward the momentum, and that too in a monumental way. This can well be seen from the fact that the film had a tremendous Monday of Rs. 15.05 crores, something that no one, just no one could see coming. In fact, many believed that this could well be the lifetime score of the film, and here it's collecting as much on a single day, which pretty much tells the tale. Continue Reading.

The Kashmir Files Box Office: Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial survives Khooni Monday test; shows 323% growth and claims the no. 1 spot

The Vivek Agnihotri directed film The Kashmir Files has been unstoppable since its release last week on Friday. After drawing in Rs. 3.55 cr. on its opening day the business of the film saw growth in collections on its second day with Rs. 8.50 cr. more coming in. On its third day running the collections of The Kashmir Files witnessed a phenomenal growth of 325.35% from its first-day business with a staggering Rs. 15.10 cr. coming in. Now on its first Monday, the business of the film has managed to hold steady, passing the dreaded Khooni Monday test with flying colours. Read on to see how the film Performed.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collections: Gangubai Kathiawadi becomes Alia Bhatt's 5th film to enter the 100 cr. Club; collects Rs. 102.60 cr

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi was released over a week ago, and since then the Alia Bhatt starrer has been doing brisk business at the box office. After opening on a strong note the business of the film witnessed immense growth in collections as the days progressed. Now after just 10 days in theatres the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed to cross the Rs. 100 cr mark. Read More.

The Kashmir Files Box Office: Ranks as 20th All-Time highest first Monday grosser; beats Padmaavat, Singham Returns, Sooryavanshi, and 3 Idiots

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files that was released last week on Friday opened to a good start with the audience flocking to theatres to patronize the film. Though initially featuring a limited release across 650 screens the makers of The Kashmir Files boosted the total number of screens over its opening weekend. Thanks to the increase in the number of screens and shows, the film managed to draw in Rs. 27.15 cr. over its opening weekend. Now on its first Monday in theatres, the business of the film managed to retain its hold and in fact, see collections remain more or less the same as its Sunday collections. Read more Here.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collections: Gangubai Kathiawadi become Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 4th film to enter the 100 cr. Club

