Over a week ago, Kartik Aaryan wrapped Satyaprem Ki Katha which also stars Kiara Advani. The film wrapped with a massive song shoot which is an introductory song for Kartik’s character. Interestingly, the song depicts four weddings - Gujarati, South Indian, Muslim and Christian nuptials.

Kartik Aaryan’s introductory song in Satyaprem Ki Katha worth Rs. 7 crores depicts four weddings

As per a report in Mid-day, a source revealed, “Sameer and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were in two minds about it as it’s an expensive affair, costing almost Rs. 7 crores. On Kartik’s insistence, they decided to go ahead with it. In the narrative, the lead character Satyaprem wants to get married, and is dreaming about his prospective wedding.”

Having said that, the lavish sets were erected in Mumbai for the shoot which concluded last week. As per the report, production designer Rajat Poddarr and cinematographer Manu Anand, along with the director Sameer Vidwans had built two sets at Madh Island for South Indian and Christian weddings whereas two sets up erected for the Muslim and Gujarati weddings at Vrundavan Studio in Malad. The source added, “The Christian ceremony’s backdrop is influenced by the vibe of Santorini, Greece. For the Gujarati shaadi, a mohalla was built, while huge replicas of famous temples from the south were created for the south Indian wedding. The Muslim nuptials take place in a banquet hall.”

Kartik Aaryan was reportedly involved in the discussion for the song since the first day and danced his heart out. The song has been choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. It marks the second outing for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023.

More Pages: Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.