comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.06.2023 | 11:38 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani unveil romantic poster of Satyaprem Ki Katha; trailer out tomorrow

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani unveil romantic poster of Satyaprem Ki Katha; trailer out tomorrow

en Bollywood News Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani unveil romantic poster of Satyaprem Ki Katha; trailer out tomorrow

The trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha will be out on Monday, June 5, 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After a long wait, the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set for its release tomorrow. After giving a glimpse of this upcoming romantic musical love saga with the teaser and 'Naseeb Se' song, the makers dropped a beautiful poster, just a day before the release of the trailer.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani unveil romantic poster of Satyaprem Ki Katha; trailer out tomorrow

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani unveil romantic poster of Satyaprem Ki Katha; trailer out tomorrow

Bringing the pair Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani back on the screen after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film promises soulful music and mesmerizing larger-than-life visuals. Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the poster shows the chemistry of this magical couple.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

ALSO READ: Trailer of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha expected to be out next week, by June 7

More Pages: Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Trailer of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani…

Odisha train accident: Sonu Sood requests…

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 first promo out…

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool…

Sara Ali Khan to be paired with ex-boyfriend…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms she will play…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification