The trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha will be out on Monday, June 5, 2023.

After a long wait, the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set for its release tomorrow. After giving a glimpse of this upcoming romantic musical love saga with the teaser and 'Naseeb Se' song, the makers dropped a beautiful poster, just a day before the release of the trailer.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani unveil romantic poster of Satyaprem Ki Katha; trailer out tomorrow

Bringing the pair Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani back on the screen after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film promises soulful music and mesmerizing larger-than-life visuals. Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the poster shows the chemistry of this magical couple.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

