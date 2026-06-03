The dispute between Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) appears to have entered a legal phase. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actor has served a legal notice to the film workers' body after it issued a non-cooperation directive against him in connection with his exit from Don 3.

Ranveer Singh sends legal notice to FWICE over non-cooperation directive in Don 3 dispute: Report

The notice was reportedly sent on Tuesday, just days after FWICE called upon its members not to work on projects featuring the actor. While the exact contents of Ranveer's legal notice remain undisclosed, the report states that FWICE will now be required to respond through legal channels.

The controversy began after FWICE took action following a complaint from filmmaker and producer Farhan Akhtar. According to the organisation, Akhtar informed the body that Ranveer had withdrawn from Don 3 shortly before filming was scheduled to begin, allegedly causing significant disruption to the project.

In a notice issued on May 25, FWICE stated, "Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately ₹45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film."

The organisation subsequently announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor. Addressing the media, FWICE President Ashoke Pandit said, "None of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects. We have requested that all producers take a stand, join us in solidarity, speak out against this conduct, and make a firm decision."

Pandit had also claimed that multiple notices were sent to Ranveer seeking his response but that the actor did not reply. However, amid growing debate within the industry, FWICE later clarified that its directive should not be interpreted as a formal "ban", a term that had been widely used in media reports following the announcement.

Ranveer has not publicly commented on the controversy so far. His decision to send a legal notice, however, signals that he intends to contest FWICE's action.

Also Read: SCOOP: FWICE likely to lift non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh today amid Don 3 storm

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

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