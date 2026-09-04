The actress and her husband Varun Bangera welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 29, 2026.

Actress Karishma Tanna has revealed the name of her newborn son on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The actress took to Instagram to introduce her baby boy to the world with a heartfelt post featuring a photograph of the hands of the mother, father and their newborn son joined together.

Karishma Tanna reveals son’s name on Janmashtami; introduces newborn as ‘Ved Tanna Bangera’ with a heartfelt note

Karishma and her husband Varun Bangera have named their son Ved Tanna Bangera. The actress also shared the meaning behind the name, which draws inspiration from ancient Indian scriptures and reflects concepts of sacred knowledge, wisdom and light.

Sharing the announcement, Karishma wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, with Kanha’s blessings, we lovingly introduce our little miracle… VED TANNA BANGERA… A name that means sacred knowledge, wisdom and light. With all our love, Karishma & Varun,” she captioned.

The post soon received reactions from several members of the entertainment industry. Anushka Ranjan, Bhumi Pednekar, Nikhil Thampi and Aditya Seal, among others, dropped their appreciation for the couple and their son’s name in the comments section.

Karishma’s close friend and television actress Daljjiet Kaur also shared a heartfelt message for the newborn. She wrote, “Ved, you are blessed already to be born in Tanna and Bangera family. We love you so much. You are a GURUPURNIMA born, cant wait to see the beautiful soul journey ahead. Loads of blessing from ur Maasi and Jaydon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)



Karishma Tanna married Mumbai-based real estate businessman Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The couple had got engaged in late 2021. After four years of marriage, Karishma and Varun announced that they were expecting their first child on April 6, 2026, with a special photoshoot featuring baby shoes and caps reading “Mom” and “Dad”.

The couple embraced parenthood on July 29, 2026, when they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. With the birth of Ved and his name now revealed on Janmashtami, Karishma and Varun have begun this new chapter of their lives with their son’s name carrying a deeply traditional and spiritual meaning.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna reveals why she delayed parenthood; says, “I didn’t want a baby because I felt the world wasn’t ready for another child”

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