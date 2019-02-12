TOTAL DHAMAAL: Here’s what the auto start helicopter runs on in the Ajay Devgn starrer

A while back the trailer of the film Total Dhamaal released, causing quite a stir. Starring an ensemble cast comprising of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Javed Jaffery amongst other, the film promises to be an out and out rib tickler. While the trailer has obviously perked our interest in the film, we managed to get some details about one of the gags in Total Dhamaal.

Remember the ‘auto start helicopter’ sequence in Total Dhamaal, well we hear that if the hilarious way in which the helicopter starts wasn’t enough to tickle your funny bone, then the fuel on which it run certainly will. Apparently, continuing with the gag, after the helicopter start, the cast are informed that the flying machine apart from being a converted from an auto-rickshaw run on kerosene. Commenting on the same a source close to the film says, “The gags in Total Dhamaal are plenty and yes what is in the trailer is just a glimpse of what to expect. Now knowing this, the auto start helicopter sequence is also much longer than depicted. In fact, that scene continues to a point where Johnny Lever’s character informs the rest of the cast that it runs on kerosene which in turn leads to some more comic situations.”

Though hearing it now might not elicit the laughter, we can’t help but imagine how it plays out on screen. But whatever be the case, we for sure are pretty kicked about Total Dhamaal. As for the film, Total Dhamaal is the third instalment in the Dhamaal franchise. Directed by Indra Kumar the film is slated to release on February 22.

