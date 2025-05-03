'Love Language' is a heartfelt love song that expresses the desire to understand and connect with a loved one, much like learning a new language. With its intuitive and romantic lyrics—co-written by HUENINGKAI—the song beautifully captures the universal essence of love, a theme that resonates deeply with today’s youth. The silky interlude, captivating rhythm, and danceable melody of the Afro House genre blend seamlessly with the quintet’s refreshing vocals, enhancing the song's charm and delivering a love anthem that is distinctly TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER drop new track ‘Love Language’ exploring romance with Afro house rhythms and youthful energy, watch

In the visually stunning 'Love Language' music video, TOMORROW X TOGETHER embark on a journey to uncover the true meaning of love. With youthful curiosity, the members reflect on the essence of love that lingers in their minds, grappling with unanswered questions. Their exploration beautifully intertwines joy and introspection. Bathed in radiant sunlight, the quintet revels in their freedom, exploring 'Love Language,' while perusing a book filled with expressions of love. Their vibrant energy harmonizes beautifully with the picturesque scenery of Spain, accentuating Gen Z heartthrobs' youthful charm.

Against this breathtaking backdrop, the leading band of Gen Z delivers a stunning spectacle with dynamic movements and energetic choreography. A standout feature is the incorporation of the 'love lock' theme, complete with a playful lock-unlocking gesture that enriches the viewing experience. The choreography also cleverly uses props like glasses, adding another layer of allure to 'Love Language.'

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 'Love Language' is available now on all streaming platforms worldwide.

