BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar signs Priyadarshan's Oppam remake; Saif Ali Khan to join as co-lead

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are among the most successful actor-director combinations of Indian Cinema. While the duo has delivered several classics in the comedy space, we hear that they are teaming up for a thriller next.

According to sources, after Bhoot Bangla, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s next is a thriller based on Mohanlal’s Malayalam film, Oppam. “Akshay is a big fan of Oppam, and when Priyadarshan offered him the film, he took no time to sign the dotted line. He is excited to team up on a thriller with Priyadarshan,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

We hear that the Hindi remake of Oppam will feature Saif Ali Khan in the lead role alongside Akshay Kumar. “It is a pure two-hero battle between Akshay and Saif. The film goes on floors in August 2025 with a start-to-finish schedule.”

The Oppam Remake will release in the 2nd half of 2026.

Also Read: 10 Years of Gabbar Is Back: Krish Jagarlamudi on Akshay Kumar, corruption, and vigilante justice

