The K-POP super girl group formerly known as (G)I-DLE has announced a rebranding, changing their name to i-dle and removing the “G” that represented “Girl.” Through this change, they aim to redefine their identity beyond gender or symbolic labels. Additionally, by eliminating the parentheses, typically used to emphasize or separate elements, they signal a move toward limitless music and creative concepts as they embark on a new musical direction to celebrate their 7th anniversary.

(G)I-DLE rebrands as i-dle on 7th anniversary, drops ‘G’ to embrace new era

After seven successful years in the industry, i-dle is transitioning from the name they have used since their debut on May 2, 2018, and is starting a new journey as i-dle. Members MIYEON, MINNIE, SOYEON, YUQI, and SHUHUA signify this name change “i-dle” via their social media platforms.

The group has unveiled a new logo and symbol featuring the lowercase letters 'i, d, l, e,' with circular dots that create a structural design of dots, lines, and planes. This design represents i-dle's unlimited potential and connectivity. The symbol, depicting five ‘i’s coming together to form a star, emphasizes how the five unique members have unified as one, embodying “i-dle.” Known for their active involvement in producing, writing, and composing their albums, they will continue to show the authenticity and distinctive color of i-dle.

Following the renewal of contracts for all members with CUBE Entertainment last December, this bold rebranding signifies more than just a name change; it marks the group’s aspirations for even greater ambitions. i-dle is prepared to greet their fans with enhanced teamwork and an expanded musical spectrum.

Since their debut with ‘LATATA,’ i-dle has garnered immense love with hits such as ‘Oh my god,’ ‘DUMDi DUMDi,’ ‘HWAA,’ ‘TOMBOY,’ ‘Nxde,’ and ‘Queencard.’ Last year, their 2nd Full Album [2] and its title track 'Super Lady' topped both domestic and international charts, while the B-side 'Fate' experienced a resurgence in popularity. Their 7th Mini Album [I SWAY] and summer title track 'Klaxon' further solidified their status as a global music powerhouse.

Additionally, they completed their third world tour, '2024 (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [iDOL],' connecting with fans across 14 cities worldwide. They also celebrated significant achievements, including the ‘Grand Record Award’ at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards (2024 KGMA) and ‘Record of the Year’ at the 2024 Melon Music Awards (2024 MMA).

