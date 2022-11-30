Tom Cruise epic Top Gun: Maverick to re-release in U.S. theaters for another 2 weeks until Avatar: The Way of Water debuts.

Tom Cruise’s smash blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick is returning to theaters this December for another two weeks of screening in the United States.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick returns to big screens for another 2 weeks till Avatar: The Way of Water debuts

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Tom Cruise film lands back in theaters from December 2 through December15 and will play in 1,850 locations. Maverick became the hit of the summer after opening over Memorial Day weekend in May. It has grossed $1.48 billion globally, including $716 million domestically in the U.S.

The film is Paramount’s top-grossing film of all time. “Top Gun: Maverick truly epitomizes the magic of the moviegoing experience, and we wanted to provide fans the opportunity to once again enjoy this cinematic spectacle as it was meant to be seen,” says Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution for Paramount Pictures. “This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so audiences everywhere can once again experience how special this film is.”

As the report notes, the U.S. specific re-release ends one week before Maverick arrives on Paramount+ December. 22, and exits theaters just as 20th Century’s blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water arrives on December 16.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 original and stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Jay Ellis and more.

Also Read: Tom Cruise made whopping Rs. 799 crores from Top Gun: Maverick; Dwayne Johnson being paid Rs. 159 crores for Black Adam

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.