Actor Tisca Chopra is mourning the loss of her mother, Pammi Arora, who passed away on March 7. The actor shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday (March 11), posting a series of photographs featuring herself with her late mother and father along with an emotional note remembering her life and values.

Tisca Chopra shares heartfelt note after mother Pammi Arora passes away on March 7: “We will carry her spirit forward”

Reflecting on her mother’s personality, Chopra described her as someone who brought warmth and light to everyone around her. She wrote, “On the 7th of March, we said goodbye to my mother, Pammi Arora. Those who knew her loved her, instantly, completely. And the reason was very simple, she was so very light of being. Seriousness never stood much of a chance in her company. If a problem appeared, she had a two-word philosophy ready, ‘Mitti pao’. Move on. Life was too lively to sit around nursing grievances.”

Chopra also spoke about the lessons she learned from her mother, especially about optimism and resilience. “From her I learnt one of the most useful life lessons anyone ever gave me, ‘You already have a ‘no’ in your pocket. Now go out and get a ‘yes’’. It was classic Pammi Arora, practical optimism with a twinkle in the eye. She also gave me something else that shaped my entire life: the artistic gene. The instinct to perform, to tell stories, to lean toward colour and expression rather than grey routine,” she wrote.

The actor further remembered her mother as a beloved teacher who left a lasting impression on generations of students. “To the outside world she was ‘Arora Ma’am’. To generations of children she was the teacher who was somehow almost as childlike as them. She made school feel lighter, softer and more like home,” she shared.

Chopra also highlighted her mother’s strength during difficult times. “Cancer and a broken hip came, and she refused to bow. Even in the ICU, her Punjabi shoulders bobbed up and down to the beats of a song,” she wrote.

Concluding the tribute, Chopra remembered her mother as a resilient and inspiring woman. Soon after she shared the post, several celebrities and fans offered their condolences in the comments section.

