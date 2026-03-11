Actor Kangana Ranaut is set to headline another film inspired by real events. Her upcoming project, tentatively titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, will reportedly revisit the incident at Cama and Albless Hospital during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Kangana Ranaut to play nurse in 26/11-based film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Report

According to a report by Variety India, the film will centre on the dramatic events that unfolded at the hospital on November 26, 2008, when two Pakistani terrorists, Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan, stormed the premises. During the attack, guards were killed and hospital staff members were injured as the assailants attempted to take control of the building.

Despite the threat, hospital workers acted swiftly to protect patients. Doors and windows were shut, lights were switched off and mobile phones were turned off to avoid detection. Staff members also moved patients to safer areas of the building, continuing their efforts to safeguard lives even as the situation remained uncertain.

The hospital soon became a key location during the initial hours of the attacks, as a fierce shootout took place between the terrorists and the Mumbai Police in the surrounding area.

Story to focus on hospital workers

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will chronicle these events with a focus on the hospital’s blue-collar staff and their efforts to protect patients during the crisis. The film aims to highlight the courage of everyday workers who played a critical role behind the scenes.

Kangana Ranaut is expected to portray a staff nurse in the film. Actor Girija Oak will also play a prominent role. Oak is known for her performances in films such as Shor in the City, Qala, Jawan and Inspector Zende.

The project is being directed by Manoj Tapadia, who began his career as a copywriter and later worked on dialogues and songs before moving into advertising. The film marks his feature directorial debut.

The makers describe the project as a “cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes.” Shooting has already been completed and the film is currently in post-production, with a release planned for late 2026.

Up next, Ranaut will appear alongside R. Madhavan in an upcoming thriller directed by A. L. Vijay. She is also reportedly in discussions with Aanand L. Rai for Tanu Weds Manu 3, although the project has yet to be officially confirmed.

