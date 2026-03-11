Actor Tiger Shroff’s active-lifestyle brand Prowl has raised Rs 4 crores in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Resolute Ventures. The investment comes months after the brand’s relaunch in June 2025 and follows its expansion into the men’s grooming segment.

Tiger Shroff-owned Prowl secures Rs 4 crores funding to expand men’s grooming portfolio

Since pivoting to grooming products six months ago, Prowl has expanded its presence across major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart, as well as quick-commerce platforms. The brand currently offers products such as face wash, sunscreen, lip balm, body lotion, body wash and roll-ons, and has reported strong repeat purchase rates among its target audience.

According to the company, the newly raised capital will be used to expand Prowl’s product portfolio and strengthen distribution. The brand plans to introduce new science-backed formulations, starting with three serums expected to launch soon, while also building a wider range of everyday grooming products for men.

The funds will also support the brand’s efforts to deepen its reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and improve delivery timelines through same-day and next-day fulfilment options.

Speaking about the development, Shroff said, “Prowl is more than just a brand; it’s a reflection of my personal philosophy of discipline and simplicity. I’ve been deeply involved in the formulation and strategy because I wanted products that actually work for the Indian skin type without a 10-step routine. This investment from Resolute Ventures validates our vision of making effective grooming accessible to every man, from the metros to the heartlands of India.”

Shriyhas Jichkar, CEO of Prowl, said the first few months helped the company test its product-market fit. “The first six months were a litmus test for our product-market fit. The data shows that the Indian man wants a routine that is easy to understand and execute. With this capital infusion, we are ready to accelerate our innovation pipeline,” he said.

The brand’s growth strategy is also supported by Lap Ventures, which manages Prowl’s marketing, communications and distribution partnerships as it continues to scale in the Indian grooming market.

Also Read: MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff’s grand-scale spiritual action film with Neerja director Ram Madhvani and Mahaveer Jain gets a title – Vajra

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.