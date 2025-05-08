Television actress Tinaa Dattaa, known for her roles in popular shows like Uttaran, ignited a heated debate on social media this week after posting a strongly-worded Instagram Story in response to Pakistan’s claims about shooting down Indian fighter jets. Her post read, “Pakistan claiming that they shot down Indian jets to let the world know about their military/air force strength. Wish they said the same about shooting down terror camps in their province. That would command more respect for them on a global level.” The message was a direct critique of the neighboring country’s perceived priorities and sparked a wave of reactions from both supporters and critics.

Tinaa Dattaa sparks controversy with strong message on Pakistan’s claims of shooting down Indian jets: “I simply don’t care, please unfollow”

After sharing the post, Tinaa Dattaa faced significant backlash from several Instagram users, with many threatening to unfollow her. One user even sent her a message saying, “Unfollowing you to be andhbhakt urine drunk people,” to which the actress responded bluntly, “And there are people who only spread hatred. Why be in Bharat if you’ve so much problem with this country?” Her response made her stance clear and set the tone for a series of unapologetic stories in which she stood firm in her beliefs.

As criticism continued to flood in, Tinaa Dattaa addressed the unfollow threats head-on in another Instagram story. She wrote, “All those threatening to unfollow me and making announcements to do so, you should be gone by now… And I simply don’t care. Nothing will change my stand on what our country India and our PM is doing, and that is taking on terror and dealing with it the way it should be dealt with… for your own safety and ours and our country. Please unfollow, I encourage that. I don’t know you, don’t wanna know you and don’t need you… go get a workout, sleep, but just go… Bharat Power. Jai Hind.”

Tinaa Dattaa’s strong response came amidst heightened national sentiment following Operation Sindoor, a major offensive by the Indian Armed Forces targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was launched in retaliation for the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. As the news broke, several television celebrities, including Hina Khan, Karan Tacker, Abhishek Kumar, Avika Gor, and Shubhangi Atre, expressed their support for the government and the armed forces, praising their swift and decisive action. However, Tinaa has been one of the few to engage so directly and vocally with her online critics, firmly standing by her beliefs.

