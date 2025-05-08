While the official reason being cited for the sudden and unprecedented cancellation of Rajkummar Rao’s latest comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf is Operation Sindoor, many insiders I spoke to feel there’s more to this last-minute withdrawal than meets the eye. An irate film distributor from Bihar, who wishes to remain anonymous, called the shocking reversal “a betrayal.”

“Theatres were booked all across the country. Now the bookings have to be cancelled. Replacement films must be found. The producers are blaming it (the cancellation) on Operation Sindoor. But so far, normal life in our country is not the least affected by the cross-border tension. What I’ve heard is that the producers struck a lucrative deal with Amazon for a direct release. But what happens to movie theatres if producers only think of their own interests?”

However, trade guru Taran Adarsh gives the Bhool Chuk Maaf producers the benefit of the doubt. “It’s a bit too early to assess whether the decision was right or wrong, but knowing Dinesh Vijan, he must have consulted his stakeholders before arriving at this decision. The current situation may have prompted the producers to cancel the theatrical release in favour of a direct OTT premiere. With the box office witnessing a slowdown since Wednesday, even for Raid 2, the producers may have felt it was the best course. The team had already initiated advance bookings, and the promotional campaign had been in full swing for some time. Clearly, they were prepared for a theatrical release but had to cancel it at the last minute.”

Producer and trade analyst Girish Johar believes it was the right decision, considering the sensitivity of the situation. “It's a strong decision taken by the makers, keeping in mind the sensitivity of the present scenario in the country. The film’s primary market is North India, and the government is taking extreme precautions there. The top priority is the safety of our citizens. Seeing the tense environment, this seems like a very sensible decision by the makers.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan, however, feels the low-key interest in the film prompted Maddock Films’ eleventh-hour change of release plan. “I think the buzz around Bhool Chuk Maaf was quite low, with minimal awareness or excitement among both the public and the trade.” Atul also finds the official statement issued by the producers to be confusing. “Until just 48 hours before release, the team was actively promoting the film with city tours, media interviews, and had even opened advance bookings. Then, less than 24 hours before release, they suddenly opt for a direct OTT release. Ideally, the makers could have considered postponing the theatrical release by a month or two instead of pulling it out altogether. That would have been more sensible.”

