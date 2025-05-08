Bhool Chuk Maaf’s last minute OTT release faces backlash from exhibitors: “Opening advances and then pulling out of releasing a film is UNHEARD of. This NEVER happens, that too on the last day”

Dinesh Vijan has been a darling of exhibitors as his films like Stree 2, Chhaava, Munjya etc. have done extraordinary business in cinemas. But on the morning of May 8, he broke the hearts of cinema owners across the country. An announcement came from the makers that Bhool Chuk Maaf, their next film starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will not release on May 9 in cinemas, as scheduled. That’s not all. The film will now directly release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video a week later, on May 16. The statement read, “In light of the recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating the film with you in theatres, the spirit of the nation comes first. Jai Hind.”

As expected, the exhibitors have not taken this decision in their stride. A multiplex official said on condition of anonymity, “We got the shock of our lives. We read the tweet from Mr Taran Adarsh about the cancellation of the release of the film. The distributor mailed us only 1 ½ hours later. Of course, by then, we had begun to issue refunds and change the programming. During a pandemic, we can understand films taking the direct-OTT release route. But what was the need to do in this case? It baffles all of us.”

A trade source said, “The film had sold around 5000 tickets in the national chains. It would have had an opening of Rs. 3 crores, and if the content was strong, it would have collected around Rs. 15 crores in the weekend. With no competition from Hindi films until June 6, Bhool Chuk Maaf could have sustained well, if the reports were on its side.”

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, said, “The advance booking had begun a few days ago for the film and there was no traction. In Inox City Centre Patna, only 2 tickets were sold. Cinepolis P&M Mall hadn’t sold a single ticket.”

He added, “Hence, I don’t blame him. He can always claim that there’s a war-like situation and that people are diverted. He could have released his film on some other date. Maybe, he could have released it on May 23. However, he chose to premiere the film on OTT.”

Vishek further said, “The makers must have realized that Rajkummar Rao’s last film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video did a business of around Rs. 35 crores. Though it had much better music, yet, it didn’t open well. They must have assumed that even this film would do business in the same range, which means a theatrical share of around Rs. 17 crores. Amazon probably must have increased the digital rights price by Rs. 10-15 crores for direct OTT release. The producers must have thought that for the next few days, people might not step out, and therefore, it is ideal to give them content to consume at home. Hence, the finances must have made sense. Otherwise, opening advances and then pulling out of releasing a film is unheard of. This never happens, that too on the last day.”

He remarked, “The root cause is that there was no demand for this film and hence, they decided to dress it up this way. Had the advances been extraordinary, then Dinesh Vijan wouldn’t have cancelled the release.”

Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal also had the same viewpoint, “I strongly feel that since the film didn’t create much buzz, they took the OTT route just to safeguard their interest. This is not good for the industry, especially multiplex screens. What will they now play? You need multiple movies to sustain.”

He added, “I was quite taken aback by the announcement. It is very unfair. The theatrical business is anyway struggling. If they feel the time is not right, they could have postponed the film by a few days. And isn’t Raid 2 doing well?”

Exhibitors confirmed that the news of Operation Sindoor or mock drills hasn’t caused a dent in the business. Raj Bansal revealed, “There’s no drop. I am getting enquiries for Raid 2. In fact, when the situation is so serious, people would definitely go to the cinemas to get entertained. I guess people are avoiding travelling outside the city. Otherwise, people within their own cities are going out for dinners and attending parties. Life is going on normally.”

Vishek Chauhan replied, “There was a small drop par unnees bees toh hote rehta hai. Yesterday, the collections were fine. It's not like people will stop coming to cinemas. Jisko film dekhni hoti hai, woh dekhte hai. During the Bombay riots, Tirangaa (1993) was running successfully. Ya toh picture chalti hai, ya fir bahane chalte hai!”

An exhibitor from a small town in Rajasthan said, “I’d like to invite Maddock and Amazon MGM Studios head honchos to my theatre so that they can see what the potential of India’s theatrical is. Small-town stories do well across the country. Our centre would have contributed significantly to the revenues of the makers. It is disheartening that they are not releasing the film theatrically.”

Exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi, meanwhile, said, “Every filmmaker, depending on the circumstances, tracking, potential at the theatres and external scenarios, makes decisions that are in the best interest of the film. While, as an exhibitor, it would have been good to have Bhool Chuk Maaf release in cinemas, I don’t doubt the integrity and Maddock’s commitment to theatrical business. Even their smaller films like Munjya got huge success in theatres. These are exceptional circumstances, and they have taken an exceptional decision, which is fine. I truly hope that going ahead, all their films come to theatres and do the amazing business that they have always done.”

Raj Bansal signed off by cautioning, “More producers might also get motivated to release their film directly on OTT. This is what happened during the pandemic.”

