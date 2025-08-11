One of Bollywood’s most eagerly awaited films, Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is now gearing up for a new phase of production in Madhya Pradesh. A source has revealed to India Today that the film’s next schedule will unfold in Mhow—a town known for its British-era army cantonment. Bhansali’s team is planning a 15-day shoot here, leveraging the location’s authentic pre-independence artillery backdrop to lend the period drama its historical edge.

Love & War starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor heads to Madhya Pradesh for 15-day shoot at British-era army base: Report

The source added, “The team will be shooting for close to 15 days here, with major portions requiring Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. As of now, they are on standby waiting for the permissions. Once that is cleared, they will fly to MP to kick-start the shoot.”

Indeed, the presence of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on site underscores the gravity of the shoot set to unfold against a meticulously curated period milieu. The location strike comes as the ensemble cast, which also includes Alia Bhatt, brings the director’s multi-layered narrative to life.

Adding to its narrative canvas, Love & War is said to explore a passionate love triangle set against a fictional wartime backdrop, weaving in themes of love, friendship, and sacrifice. Following the Madhya Pradesh schedule, the team is expected to head to Europe—specifically Italy—in October, with an aim to wrap up shooting before the close of 2025.

Fans are already buzzing with anticipation as the film steadily moves toward unveiling more glimpses, with its next shooting chapter set to reveal more of Bhansali’s grand vision.

