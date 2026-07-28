The makers of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 have officially announced that Divya Khossla has joined the cast of the much-awaited sequel to the 2006 cult comedy. The film will reunite several members of the original ensemble while also introducing a host of new faces to the franchise.

Divya Khossla joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2; sequel brings back original cast with new faces

Divya Khossla joins the sequel after featuring in projects such as Savi and Ek Chatur Naar. The upcoming film marks her first association with the Khosla Ka Ghosla franchise, where she will share screen space with returning cast members Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Praveen Dabbas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja.

Apart from Divya, the sequel also welcomes Ravi Kishan, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia, and Danish Iqbal to the ensemble. The film is expected to continue the franchise's signature blend of family drama, humour, and everyday chaos that made the original film a fan favourite.

Sharing her thoughts on the new additions to the cast, producer Savita Hiremath said, “We have new additions in Khosla’s home this time, which is Divya Khossla and Ravi Kishan Ji. Both of them have really surprised us as a team and I am sure they will entertain you all as well. In recent times, Divya Khossla and Ravi Kishan’s career have surprised me with the kind of performances they have been doing in different kind of genre of films. We are privileged to have this new team including Danish Iqbal of Dhurandhar - the famous Dawood. We are excited to have new young people in the film and looking forward to the public reaction soon.”

Produced by T-Series Films and Tandav Films, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 aims to build on the legacy of the original film by bringing back the iconic Khosla family for another chapter filled with humour, unexpected twists, and emotional moments. While plot details are currently under wraps, the sequel is expected to retain the essence that made the first film a cult favourite among audiences.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Tandav Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, and Raj Hiremath under the banners of T-Series Films and Tandav Films.

With the return of the original cast and the addition of several new performers, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated comedy sequels currently in development. Further details regarding the film's release schedule and additional cast announcements are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Also Read: Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release date announced; sequel arrives in cinemas on August 28, 2026

More Pages: Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.