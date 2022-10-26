Janhvi Kapoor recently celebrated Diwali with her family, recalled the memories of her mother Sridevi. She talked about how she turned vegetarian to make Boney Kapoor give up smoking despite the health hazards she would face. She also shared that his smoking habit would often lead to fights in the house. The actress even revealed that she and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor would constantly find different ways to destroy his cigarette pack to force him to quit but the filmmaker-producer refused to quit smoking.

Janhvi Kapoor recalls how Sridevi threatened Boney Kapoor to make him give up smoking: “she risked her own health”

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor reminisced about how the late Sridevi went to extreme lengths including threatening her father to leave smoking. The actress even became vegetarian which was considered to be harmful for her health because she was weak. Janhvi was quoted saying, “It was long ago I remember staying in our Juhu house, papa was smoking a lot. I think it was around the time of No Entry, Wanted, and every morning, me and Khushi would find new ways to destroy his cigarette packets. So, either we'd go and cut up his cigarettes or I'd open it and put toothpaste on it. Nothing worked, and Mom would also keep fighting with him. She became vegetarian. She said I won't eat non-veg till you stop smoking and the doctors were like no you are too weak. You need to eat more, and she was like no. And Papa would beg her.”

Janhvi went on to add that it was her mother’s sudden demise that led to Boney Kapoor give up smoking. Speaking about how her demise had forced Boney to give up on the bad habit, Janhvi added, “Four-five years ago, he was just like she wanted me to stop. I couldn’t do it then. I’ll do it now,” Janhvi added. Readers would be aware that the nation woke up to the shocking news of Sridevi’s demise on February 24, 2018 after the actress reportedly drowned in the bathtub of one of the plush hotels in Dubai. Sridevi was in the city attending the wedding of Janhvi’s cousin Mohit Marwah.

Coming to Janhvi Kapoor, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of the survival drama Mili, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor shells out boss babe vibes in black corset top and pants for Mili promotions

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.