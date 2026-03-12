The advance booking of the paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received an unbelievable response. What has surprised the trade and industry is that despite the ‘Super Blockbuster Plus’ rates, shows are filling fast. In short, the ticket prices are the highest ever, surpassing those of Pushpa 2 – The Rule (2024), Stree 2 (2024), Oppenheimer (2023), and others. In December 2024, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that the costliest ticket was sold for Pushpa 2 at Rs. 3000 at Maison PVR, located in Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai. We have now learned that with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, one cinema has gone past even this exorbitant ticket rate.

HISTORIC: Borivali multiplex sells Dhurandhar: The Revenge tickets for a RECORD Rs. 3100; HIGHEST in the country

At Inox Megaplex in Sky City Mall, Borivali, inaugurated in August 2025, the ticket rates of the 10:15 pm and 11:15 pm shows in the Insignia class are available for Rs. 2900 and Rs. 3100. Viewers will be stunned to know that despite such rates, the Recliner Prime class, whose tickets are available for Rs. 3100, are almost full. As of 8:30 am on March 12, only one ticket is yet to be sold in this class for both shows.

The other theatre in India that comes close to this rate is Inox M5 Ecity, Bengaluru. The ticket price range in the Dine-In screen is between Rs. 2000 and Rs. 2900. As for Maison PVR in Mumbai, which created a record with Pushpa 2, it is selling Recliner class tickets for Rs. 2500 and Rs. 2550 for Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Bollywood Hungama went through the ticket rates of other theatres to find out how many of them are selling tickets for Rs. 2000 plus. In PVR Lower IMAX, Mumbai, the recliner seats are sold for Rs. 2500. In Inox Malad, the Insignia class tickets for the 11:00 pm and 11:50 pm shows are sold for Rs. 2200.

In PVR Versova, one can buy tickets for Recliner class for Rs. 1900 or Rs. 2100. In Inox Maison BKC, one will have to shell Rs. 2200 for Recliner seats while in Inox Nariman Point, one will have to pay Rs. 2300 and Rs. 2500 for Recliners. Rs. 2500 is the rate of one ticket in PVR Drive In, also located in Jio World Drive.

In Delhi-NCR, too, the rates are above Rs. 2000 in cinemas like PVR Vegas Dwarka (Luxe), PVR Superplex Logix Noida (Rs. 2300 in Gold Class), PVR Ambience Gurugram (Rs. 2000 and Rs. 2400 in Gold Class), PVR Select Citywalk (between Rs. 2000 and Rs. 2400 in the Recliner Section), PVR Cinemagic Pitampura (rates ranging from Rs. 1800 to Rs. 2400), PVR Director's Cut in Delhi and Noida (flat rate of Rs. 2400), Inox RCube Monad Mall Delhi (an Insignia-only theatre with a flat rate of Rs. 2400), MovieMax Edition Luxe Noida (recliners-only theatre with tickets sold at Rs. 2100 and Rs. 2400) and Inox Ardee Mall Gurugram (an Insignia-only theatre with tickets sold between Rs. 1800 to Rs. 2200).

In Bengaluru, the other theatre to sell tickets for Rs. 2000 was Cinepolis Nexus Shantiniketan for the VIP class.

Coming back to Mumbai, even in single screens, the prices have gone through the roof. Gaiety-Galaxy aka G7 multiplex, had increased the ticket price to Rs. 200 for the balcony and Rs. 180 for the stall for the first time for Pushpa 2 – The Rule. For Dhurandhar: The Revenge, while the stall rates are still maintained at Rs. 180, the balcony tickets are sold for Rs. 220. The same price points are also set for Maratha Mandir. The cheapest ticket in Mumbai is sold at Nishat Cinema. The Lower Stall ticket is available for just Rs. 150, while that of the Upper Stall is sold for Rs. 180. As for the balcony, one will need to pay Rs. 200 to buy a ticket. These rates are quite skyhigh for the humble cinema hall, which usually sells tickets for Rs. 70, Rs. 80 and Rs. 100.

