Tiger Shroff celebrates his birthday today, March 2, and on this special occasion, Bollywood Hungama brings exciting news which will be lapped up by his fans. We have learned from reliable sources that Tiger’s upcoming film by director Ram Madhvani and producer Mahaveer Jain has been given a title.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff’s grand-scale spiritual action film with Neerja director Ram Madhvani and Mahaveer Jain gets a title – Vajra

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is named Vajra. The makers, as well as Tiger, feel that the title is apt for the storyline and also because it's connected with our rich Indian culture.”

The source continued, “In Vajra, Tiger Shroff will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, one that blends raw power with emotional depth. He is extremely excited about Vajra and its concept and is working very hard. He's determined to give the audience an experience that they'll cherish. Ram Madhvani and Mahaveer Jain are also going all out to mount their spiritual big-budget action film on a grand scale.”

In November 2025, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Tiger Shroff had signed on for Ram Madhvani and Mahaveer Jain's film. At that time, a source had told us, “It's a spiritual action thriller. This has never been attempted before in Indian cinema. It has an appeal and huge potential for a global audience and not just the moviegoers of the Indian diaspora.”

The source continued, “Tiger Shroff will be undergoing extensive preparation for this ambitious film. It will go on floors in the second quarter of 2026. A major portion of the film will be shot in Japan.”

Also Read: Tiger Shroff delivers energetic stage performance on Valentine’s Day eve in Delhi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.