Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani groove for a MASSIVE dance number composed by Badshah (details inside)

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always been very popular with masses, thanks to their on screen / off screen chemistry and of course their amaze dance moves. They are both fitness enthusiasts and have amazing martial arts skills too. Tiger and Disha have been dating, albeit discreetly. Now the good news is that they have been roped in for endorsing Coca Cola and the couple has already for a dance video for the same. The details of this dance number have come out and we are shook! The groovy number has been composed by Badshah and it was shot at the Cidco Exhibition Centre in Vashi. The number has over 300 background dancers shaking their leg with Tiger and Disha and it is all sorts of awesome! The steps are really fast and suit the personalities of the actors. The video will be out soon and the fans are waiting for the same.

On work front, Tiger is all pumped up with his next, Student Of The Year 2 with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. He will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan’s next with Sidharth Anand. Disha will be seen in Bharat with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is playing a trapeze artiste.

Though Tiger and Disha have denied that they are in a relationship, Jackie Shroff told media recently that well, they are indeed together and Tiger may even marry her at some point. That was quite a big revelation! Stay tuned to know more about Tiger and Disha.

