Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.03.2019 | 8:46 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Bhuj: The Pride Of India – Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra; FULL cast of the Ajay Devgn starrer revealed

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was reported yesterday that Ajay Devgn is all set tto play a squadron leader in his next film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie will be produced by T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP. Now we now the FULL cast of the film. Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk have been roped in to play KEY parts in the film.Sanjay Dutt will play Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari who guided the army to help win war by decoding footprints. Sonakshi Sinha will play Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker and a farmer activist who convinced the other 299 women to help build the runway. Rana Daggubati plays a colonel and Parineeti Chopra will be seen essaying the role of an Indian spy Heena Rehman.  Ammy Virk will play a fighter pilot.

Written-directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will be produced by Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Abhishek Dudhaiya.

The movie is based on a true incident and is one of India’s most fascinating war-related stories. Devgn will be essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was Karnik and his team, with the help of the local women, who reconstructed the destroyed Indian Air Force airstrip at Bhuj in Gujarat, in what could be termed as India’s ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn signs Bhuj: The Pride Of India, to play a fearless Indian Air Force squadron leader

More Pages: Bhuj - The Pride Of India Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor has a special BIRTHDAY…

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan to…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal featuring…

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika…

BREAKING: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake…

REVEALED! Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt to play…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification