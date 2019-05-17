Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bag a juicy joint endorsement deal for a headphones company?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set and raring to go with their career, individually. But also since their marriage, a lot of companies have been vying to crack a deal with the HOTTEST Jodi in the B-town currently. We saw them together recently in an AC ad but looks like the couple is looking to sign on more such projects. After all, which brand wouldn’t want to capitalize on their combined brand value?

According to the buzz, it is reported that a music company is keen on signing DeepVeer as their brand ambassadors for their new headphone brand. It is also touted that they would be given a handsome fee above and over their individual charges just because they would appear together on screen, and that itself has a lot of commercial value!

It is to be noted that DeepVeer have done three films together and ALL of them broke records at the box office. People love to see them together, which is why they are in such great demand.

Deepika is currently at Cannes Film Festival and has already impressed her fans with a breath taking outing last night. She is joined by the bevy of Bollywood beauties: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut among others. On film front, she is currently working on Chhapaak which is a biopic on the inspiring story of acid victim, Laxmi Agarwal. Ranveer is working on Kapil Dev biopic, ’83 with Kabir Khan.

Also Read: Cannes 2019 Day 1: Deepika Padukone is a SMOKESTORM in black and white Dundas couture at the French Rivera