A terrifying massive explosion ripped through Lebanon capital Beirut on August 4, 2020, that led to the deaths of over 70 people and injured thousands of citizens. President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that are used in fertilizers and bombs had been stored in the warehouse for six years at the port without any safety measures. Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab, said in a televised speech, “I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountability. Those responsible will pay the price. Facts about this dangerous warehouse that has been there since 2014 will be announced and I will not preempt the investigations”.

Musician The Weeknd, on August 12, donated $300,000 to Global Aid for Lebanon in order to help the victims of the massive explosion. Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, The Weeknd‘s manager, took to Instagram to make the announcement. " am so honored and humbled to work with artist’s who have such deep care for the world and right now for our brothers & sisters of Lebanon who are in pain and need our collective help. I want to thank my brother @theweeknd for his generous and class act of donating $300,000 to the Global Aid for Lebanon campaign," he wrote.

"Also, I want to give a special thank you to Michael Rapino @michaelrapino and my Live Nation family for $50,000 donation. Give what you can and let’s repost so the world can come together to help Lebanon from this devastating tragedy," he continued.

Recently, he Weeknd has stepped up to donate $1 million to MusiCares and to his hometown's Coronavirus Relief fund - Scarborough Health Network's frontline workers. It has been split between the two funds with $500,00.

Earlier in June, the singer donated $500,000 that was split between Black Lives Matter Global Network and the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative. He made another donation of $100,000 to National Bail Out.

