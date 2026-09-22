The Vvaan makers acquire sync rights after musician Sargam Vaish alleged his Aigiri Nandini recording was used in the trailer without permission.

The makers of The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest have acquired the sync rights to a recording of ‘Aigiri Nandini’ after musician Sargam Vaish alleged that his master recording was used in the film’s trailer without his permission.

The Vvaan makers acquire sync rights after Sargam Vaish’s copyright claim over ‘Aigiri Nandini’

Vaish had raised the issue on September 20, when he took to Instagram and claimed that a recording of ‘Aigiri Nandini’ created by him had been used in the trailer of the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer without obtaining his consent. The recording, according to Vaish, was originally created for a Ram Gopal Varma film, and he holds the master rights to it.

Balaji Motion Pictures legal team meets musician

Within 24 hours of Vaish publicly raising the issue, Balaji Motion Pictures’ legal team met with the musician. Vaish told Mid-Day that executives and lawyers from Ektaa R Kapoor’s production house met him on the evening of September 21 and subsequently acquired the sync rights for the recording.

Speaking about the meeting, Vaish said, “Balaji’s executives and lawyers have been cooperative. We met them today; they were kind and apologetic, even though they didn’t cause [the leak]. They are taking the sync rights for the track. I am grateful for the fact that we were able to resolve it so smoothly.”

Sargam Vaish says he was not approached for permission

Vaish recalled being surprised when he heard his version of Aigiri Nandini in the trailer of the Deepak Kumar Mishra-directed feature. “This is the version I had created for Ram Gopal Varma’s film. I own the master rights. No one had approached me for an NOC or permission,” he said.

Source of recording leak remains unknown

While the sync rights have now been acquired, Vaish said that he and the concerned parties are still trying to determine how his recording reached the Vvaan team in the first place. “The source of the leak is not known to us yet. We are trying to trace how this happened,” he added.

The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The film is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and is scheduled to release on September 25.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia bring their dance moves to The Vvaan’s ‘Thummak Thummak’; song out now

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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