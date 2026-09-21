The actor has sought protection against the alleged commercial use of his likeness and AI-based recreation of his voice and personality.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, raising concerns over the alleged unauthorised use of his image, voice and aspects of his identity. The 57-year-old actor filed the petition on Monday, with the matter coming up before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.

Manoj Bajpayee moves Delhi High Court over alleged misuse of image, voice and AI-generated identity

According to a report by Live Law, Senior Advocate Swathi Sukumar appeared for Bajpayee during the hearing. The petition reportedly raises concerns over the use of the actor’s photographs for commercial purposes, along with the use of artificial intelligence to recreate his voice and elements associated with his personality.

One of the entities named in the proceedings is H2PG Designs Private Limited. Bajpayee has alleged that the company used his photographs in a manner that suggested he was wearing suits manufactured by the brand. Another defendant has allegedly used AI technology to reproduce the actor’s voice. The actor has also sought protection against AI chatbots that may use identifiable aspects of his personality.

During Monday’s proceedings, the court also considered the issue of jurisdiction. Justice Kaurav questioned why the matter had been brought before the Delhi High Court when Bajpayee is primarily based in Mumbai. Sukumar submitted that certain defendants are located in Delhi, providing a basis for the court to exercise jurisdiction.

The judge also discussed how such personality rights matters could potentially be dealt with more efficiently, particularly in cases where defendants do not appear to contest the proceedings. Justice Kaurav observed that there would be “no point of burdening ourselves” if matters of this nature could routinely be handled by the Registrar rather than requiring a detailed court hearing.

The court has asked Bajpayee’s counsel to compile interim and final orders from earlier personality rights cases. She has also been directed to place on record how similar cases have been considered by other High Courts.

The Delhi High Court has previously dealt with personality rights petitions involving several public figures. Among those who have received protection in earlier proceedings are actors Tabu, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Kajol, R Madhavan and Jr NTR, along with cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Sunil Gavaskar, singer Jubin Nautiyal and others. Similar proceedings have also involved public figures including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Karan Johar and Salman Khan.

Bajpayee’s latest petition comes amid growing legal questions surrounding the use of artificial intelligence to replicate recognisable aspects of public figures, including their voices, images and identities. The Delhi High Court’s consideration of the matter will determine the next steps in the actor’s plea.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee to play Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in Sudhir Mishra’s next

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