Droupadi Murmu urges celebs against harmful endorsements amid Vimal Elaichi Ad row: “A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness”

President Droupadi Murmu has urged film celebrities to be more mindful of the products they endorse, particularly those that could have harmful effects on public health. Addressing the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat on Tuesday, September 22, she highlighted the influence popular artists have on children and young people and encouraged them to promote healthier lifestyles.

Droupadi Murmu urges celebs against harmful endorsements amid Vimal Elaichi Ad row: “A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness”

The 72nd National Film Awards, which recognised achievements in Indian cinema for 2024, were presented by Murmu at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. The ceremony brought together several leading names from the Indian film industry. The awards were held outside New Delhi this year, marking a departure from the recent tradition of hosting the event at Vigyan Bhawan.

Droupadi Murmu on celebrity influence

Speaking about the reach of film personalities, Murmu pointed out that successful artists can have a strong impact on the choices and habits of younger audiences. She said, "When successful artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them. I urge popular artists not to endorse products that are harmful to people's health. A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness," Murmu said.

The President also urged the film fraternity to ensure that workers, assistants, small-scale artists and those trying to establish themselves in the industry receive respect and social security. Murmu also called for greater representation of women on juries responsible for selecting films for the National Film Awards. She said, "I would like to see women's participation ensured in every regional jury."

She further said, "Incorporating the female perspective in any field makes it possible to form a holistic human outlook."

Murmu's remarks come amid Vimal Elaichi ad row

The President's comments on celebrity endorsements come days after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration issued show-cause notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their association with a Vimal Elaichi advertisement.

The Maharashtra FDA has alleged that the campaign could amount to indirect or surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in the state. The notices sought explanations from the actors regarding their participation in the campaign.

The matter has also reached the courts. The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition by PB Agro LLP challenging the Maharashtra FDA's notices, which were issued over the alleged surrogate promotion of pan masala through the Vimal Elaichi campaign.

Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards to be held in Gujarat; President Droupadi Murmu to present honours on September 22

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