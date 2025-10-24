Maddock Films’ latest release Thamma has been making waves at the box office, but the film has recently found itself in the headlines for reasons far removed from its success. Sachin Sanghvi, the music director of the film and one half of the composer duo Sachin-Jigar, has been accused of sexual harassment by a 29-year-old woman.

According to a report by India Today, the complainant alleged that Sanghvi sexually assaulted her after promising her a role in a music video and even marriage. Following the filing of an FIR, Sachin was taken into custody but was subsequently released on bail.

In a statement to the media, Sanghvi’s lawyer, Aditya Mithe, called the allegations “absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated” and added that his client’s detention was “illegal.” He further stated, “There are absolutely no merits to the case. We intend to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally.”

Sachin himself has not yet commented publicly on the matter, and his Instagram account, @soulfulsachin, has been deactivated. However, the official account of the duo, Sachin-Jigar, remains active.

This is not the first time a Maddock Films project has been caught in a similar controversy. Last year, during the successful run of Stree 2, choreographer Jani Master (real name Shaik Jani Basha), who worked on the song Aaj Ki Raat, was accused of sexual assault by a former assistant choreographer. The victim, who was 21 at the time of filing, alleged that she had faced harassment and assault from Jani Master over six years, beginning when she was a minor.

Following her complaint, Jani Master was arrested by Cyberabad police in Goa on September 19, 2024, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He later confessed to the assault and was granted regular bail by the Telangana High Court on October 24, 2024, with conditions to cooperate with the investigation and not contact the victim.

