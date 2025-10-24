Maddock Films’ latest supernatural thriller Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has offered audiences a cinematic experience unlike any other. In collaboration with AI infrastructure startup Flam, the film will feature India’s first 3D Mixed-Reality (MR) experience, transforming conventional film promotions into an interactive, story-driven engagement.

Fans can now immerse themselves in the dark and mysterious world of Thamma by simply scanning movie posters, merchandise, or digital creatives. The MR experience allows users to explore the supernatural universe of the film, interact with its enigmatic characters, and engage with cinematic moments—all through their smartphones.

Karthik K Raman, Chief Marketing Officer at Flam, said, “Entertainment marketing is evolving from static visuals into fully interactive worlds. With Thamma, our goal was to merge storytelling with audience engagement, creating experiences that audiences don’t just watch, but step inside. This collaboration reimagines cinema promotion, turning everyday touchpoints into a gateway to the film’s supernatural universe.”

A Maddock Films spokesperson added, “We’ve always believed in pushing the boundaries of storytelling. Partnering with Flam allowed us to extend Thamma’s world beyond the screen, giving audiences a chance to live the story, not just watch it.”

The experience will be available across multiple touchpoints:

Immersive Posters & Merchandise: Scan movie posters, standees, and merchandise to unlock a vampire-world 3D MR experience.

Scan movie posters, standees, and merchandise to unlock a vampire-world 3D MR experience. Mixed-Reality Engagement: A single scan or link transports audiences into a 3D world of vampires, supernatural creatures, and cinematic moments inspired by Thamma.

A single scan or link transports audiences into a 3D world of vampires, supernatural creatures, and cinematic moments inspired by Thamma. Mobile-First Accessibility: The MR experience is designed to work seamlessly across social platforms, print, and on-ground activations.

The campaign demonstrates how MR technology is redefining film marketing in India, creating deeper connections between audiences and cinematic narratives.

