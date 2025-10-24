Taapsee Pannu REACTS sharply to reports claiming she has shifted to Denmark: “WTF is this”

Actress Taapsee Pannu has responded strongly to a recent media report that falsely claimed she has “moved abroad permanently” after her marriage to former badminton player Mathias Boe. The Dunki actress tied the knot with Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in March 2024.

Taapsee has rarely spoken publicly about her relationship or marriage. However, during a recent interview, she discussed aspects of her life in Denmark, where her husband’s parents reside. Her comments were seemingly misinterpreted, leading to several portals publishing sensational headlines suggesting that the actress has “shifted abroad.”

One such headline read, “India chhod videsh mein shift hui mashhoor actress Taapsee Pannu.” The actress reshared the post on her Instagram story, calling out the portal for spreading misinformation.

Expressing her frustration, Taapsee wrote, “Can there be a less false and less sensational headline!!!??? Ya phir headline galat ho ya sahi, aap toh kahenge ‘Sabse tez’ portal. Maybe slow down and do a little bit of research…???”

Adding a humorous touch to her response, she further wrote, “PS – WTF is this while munching my dosa in this humid hot Mumbai morning.”

On the professional front, Taapsee was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, which released earlier this year. She will next be seen in Gandhari and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, both of which are currently in different stages of production.

