The trailer launch of Thamma was held in Mumbai’s Bandra Fort on Friday, September 26 in the presence of media, fans and none other than Stree, that is, Shraddha Kapoor. As expected, fans went crazy as soon as Shraddha appeared on stage. The event promised a lot of surprises and the first surprise came right in the beginning – the launch of the exciting logo of the horror comedy universe created by Maddock Films.

Thamma trailer launch: Shraddha Kapoor does a GRAND launch of logo of MHCU aka Maddock Horror Comedy Universe; says, “Abhi bahar gaav ke universes ko bhool jaao!”

The logo of the MHCU, that is Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, was launched by Shraddha Kapoor in the presence of blockbuster producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, director Amar Kaushik of Stree, Stree 2 and Bhediya fame and writer Niren Bhatt. The logo is exciting and apt for the franchise. The ‘H’ in MHCU is mentioned in bloody red colour and adds to the effect.

Shraddha Kapoor said, “We can call Dinesh Vijan as ‘Dinesh Vision’. He expanded his vision a lot after Stree. He gave us films like Bhediya, Munjya and now Thamma is all set to release. Toh hum sabko aur zyada mazaa aane waala hai. I feel that to be part of a film like that was very special.”

She continued, “We want to now do films which are rooted in our culture. Thankfully, the audience is giving us that validation. That is something very amazing as we become a part of moving cinema forward. This is something that we are making in India. Abhi bahar gaav ke universes ko bhool jaao! Hamara khud ka desi horror comedy universe hai yaar!"

Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame and will release on Diwali this year. Meanwhile, the trailer launch venture mentioned that the release date of Thamma is October 21. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to announce that October 21 has been locked by Maddock to bring their upcoming horror comedy to cinemas across the world.

