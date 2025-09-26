Less than a week is left for the release for one of the biggest films of the year, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. The excitement is tremendous as the first part, Kantara (2022), was a sleeper super-hit at the box office and continues to have a tremendous recall value. The makers completed the censor process in time and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will focus exclusively on the cut list.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors obscene hand gesture in Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1; advance booking of Hindi version to commence from September 26 evening

The fans will be happy to know that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the film without any visual cuts. Hence, all action and violent scenes have been left untouched. Moreover, even the dialogues haven’t been muted or replaced. The only change made by the Examining Committee of the CBFC is that they asked the makers to remove an obscene hand gesture at 45 minutes. The said sequence was replaced. Secondly, a ticker was inserted saying ‘Consumption and trafficking of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances is Prohibited in Law and Punishable with Rigorous Imprisonment and Fine’ in scenes of drug consumption at 52 minutes and 53 minutes.

Once these modifications were done, the film was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on September 22. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 168.53 minutes. In other words, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is 2 hours, 48 minutes and 53 seconds.

Yesterday, the Hindi version of Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 was also passed by the CBFC. Meanwhile, the advance booking began with a bang in Karnataka with the first show starting as early as 6:30 am on October 2. The exhibition sources in Mumbai confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that the booking will commence in the Hindi-speaking markets from the evening of September 26. With Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari also releasing on the same day, it now remains to be seen how exhibitors and programmers divide the show between the two biggies.

Also Read: “The story is so interesting” Rishab Shetty on joining Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman ahead of Kantara: Chapter 1 Release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.