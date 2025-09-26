Ayushmann Khurrana, blockbuster producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, director Aditya Sarpotdar, writer Niren Bhatt and the much-loved Stree, that is, Shraddha Kapoor, attended the trailer launch of Maddock’s highly awaited film, Thamma. At the event, Shraddha made a huge announcement about an interesting addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

BREAKING: Shraddha Kapoor announces animated THEATRICAL film Chhoti Stree; Dinesh Vijan reveals, “It’ll end with a scene from Stree 3”

Shraddha Kapoor began by saying, “This is my most favourite part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. When Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) told me about it, I told him, ‘Sach mein aapka naam Dinesh Vision hi hona chahiye’!”

Then she dropped the announcement, “Guys, Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is coming out with Chhoti Stree as an animated film! It’ll be released in theatres. It’ll be a dhamaal film for kids, families, basically, for everyone.”

She further said, “It’s a really exciting time for India. It really feels amazing to be a part of this universe.”

Dinesh Vijan shared more information about Chhoti Stree, “Kids and adults all watch Stree together. The interesting bit about Chhoti Stree is the way Amar and Niren have conceptualized it. It’ll end with a scene from Stree 3. So, it’ll transform from an animation to a live-action movie in the end. It’ll also answer the question ki Stree ki back story kya hai. It’ll arrive 6 months before Stree 3.”

The other big announcement at the Thamma trailer launch was the launch of the logo of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Shraddha Kapoor said, “We can call Dinesh Vijan as ‘Dinesh Vision’. He expanded his vision a lot after Stree. He gave us films like Bhediya, Munjya and now Thamma is all set to release. Toh hum sabko aur zyada mazaa aane waala hai. I feel that to be part of a film like that was very special.”

She continued, “We want to now do films which are rooted in our culture. Thankfully, the audience is giving us that validation. That is something very amazing as we become a part of moving cinema forward. This is something that we are making in India. Abhi bahar gaav ke universes ko bhool jaao! Hamara khud ka desi horror comedy universe hai yaar!”

Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame and will release on Diwali this year.

