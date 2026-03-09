Thamma, a genre-bending supernatural romance, reimagines love through an unexpected lens, blending emotion, mystery and mythology into a deeply human story. Flipping the classic Beauty and the Beast trope, the film explores beauty, vulnerability and the idea of the ‘beast’ in a fresh, contemporary way. Don’t miss the world television premiere of Thamma only on Sony MAX on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 8 PM.

Thamma set for World Television Premiere on Sony MAX on March 21, 2026

On the occasion of the world television premiere of Thamma on Sony MAX, Director Aditya Sarpotdar shares that he had always wanted to collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana. “From the very beginning, he was my first and only choice. Ayushmann has an inherent emotional honesty that allows audiences to instantly connect with him, even in the most unconventional worlds. We needed an actor who could ground an out-of-the-world narrative with sincerity and depth, and he does that effortlessly. His ability to make the extraordinary feel relatable made it easy to convince him, and I truly believe he brings a rare warmth and believability to this supernatural romance,” he says.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Alok Goyal, a city-based journalist whose routine life is upended when he falls in love with Tadaka/Tarika, played by Rashmika Mandanna. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and comes after Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. The film was helmed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

Don’t miss the world television premiere Thamma only on Sony MAX on Saturday, 21st March 2026 at 8 PM.

Also Read: Western Railway earns RECORD Rs. 1.72 cr through film and ad shoots in 2025-26; spokesperson reveals, “Shoojit Sircar FIRST filmmaker to shoot aboard Vande Bharat; John Abraham’s Maria IPS and Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya shot on WR premises”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.