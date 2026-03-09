Veteran singer-composer Leslee Lewis is set to make a comeback as a playback singer in Hindi cinema after a gap of 26 years, marking a significant moment in his long musical journey. Known for shaping India’s Indi-pop movement in the 1990s, Lewis is returning with the song Zorr Ka Dhakka, which will mark his re-entry into Bollywood playback singing.

Singer-Composer Leslee Lewis makes Bollywood playback comeback after 26 years

Lewis rose to national fame as part of the iconic duo Colonial Cousins alongside Hariharan. Their fusion of Indian classical and Western pop in the mid-1990s helped redefine the independent music scene in India and earned them international recognition, including the MTV Asia Viewer’s Choice Award and the Billboard Viewer’s Choice Award.

Speaking about his return, Lewis shared his excitement about reconnecting with Bollywood after decades. “I was relevant then and I’m still relevant now,” he said while discussing his comeback and his continued passion for music. He added that singing for a composition by another musician after so many years feels refreshing and gives him the opportunity to explore a different creative process.

Over the years, Lewis has remained active in music through independent projects, composing advertising jingles and working on various albums and collaborations. His contribution to India’s pop and fusion music landscape extends beyond Bollywood, with several successful independent releases and musical experiments. Reflecting on the evolution of the music industry, Lewis noted that while trends may change, the essence of music remains the same. “What keeps you going is authenticity and passion,” he said, emphasising that originality continues to matter in an industry often driven by formulas. With his upcoming playback track, the veteran musician hopes to reconnect with audiences across generations.

